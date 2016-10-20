TAIPEI Oct 20 Taiwan stocks hit their highest in more than 15 months on Thursday aided by foreign investor buying in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0304 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,322.19, highest since July 7, 2015.

The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.03 percent, while the financials subindex gained as much as 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and one of the most traded shares by foreign investors this year, was up 0.3 percent.

(For a table of foreign trading in Taiwan stocks, please double click )

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.002 to T$31.516 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)