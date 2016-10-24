TAIPEI, Oct 24 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on Monday, but a lack of clear direction from regional markets pulled the index off levels not seen since around mid-2015 touched last week. As of 0349 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,319.76. The index closed 0.1 percent lower on Friday, after touching its highest since July 2015 in intraday trade. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. Among actively traded shares, big-capped electronics maker Hon Hai Precision rose 0.2 percent. The stock hit its highest since early July 2015 in the previous session. Display makers AU Optronics and Innolux were up 3.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.087 to T$31.717 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)