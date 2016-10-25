(Adds missing word to headline) TAIPEI, Oct 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday testing new highs not seen in over a year, bolstered by upbeat data showing improving economic activity. As of 0406 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.7 percent, to 9,386 points, after settling up 0.2 percent in the previous session to a fresh closing high not seen since July 2015. Foreign investors have been net buyers as a whole this month so far in the local bourse. On Monday, government-issued data showed the jobless rate in September fell to its lowest level since March while industrial output last month grew on-year for the second month running. The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.052 to T$31.631 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)