TAIPEI, Oct 26 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday as technical selling near the key 9,400 level drove trading after shares in benchmark Taiwanese technology suppliers reacted weakly to Apple Inc's earnings. As of 0245 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,365.82 points, with soft overseas markets also underpinning early selling. On Tuesday, the index ended up 0.7 percent at 9,385.65 points, its highest close since late June 2015. The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. Apple on Tuesday slightly missed on fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and a projection of gross profit margins a touch behind analyst targets reflected broader concerns that Apple may have lost its tech superiority, even with the refreshed iPhone 7. Shares in Hon Hai Precision, a major assembler for the new smartphones, was up 0.1 percent after trading down earlier, while those of TSMC, which supplies chips for the iPhone 7 models, were down around 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.054 to T$31.562 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)