TAIPEI, Oct 27 Taiwan stocks declined on Thursday, tracking falls in overseas markets led by broad-based losses, while some investors locked in profits from recent gains. As of 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 9,315.21, after finishing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex dipped as much as 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex lost as much as 0.2 percent. Foreign investors, while being net buyers in the share market this month so far, have see-sawed in buying and selling on a net basis this week. Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded 1.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll, more than double the 0.7 percent growth clocked in the second quarter. The data is due early Friday. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.092 to T$31.650 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)