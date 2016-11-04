TAIPEI Nov 4 Taiwan stocks edged up on Friday while sentiment remained subdued due to uncertainty over a tight U.S. presidential election.

As of 0330 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.14 percent at 9,079.93. It hit a near three-week intraday low in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.1 percent, while the financial subindex gained as much as 0.3 percent.

Cathay Financial Holdings, parent company of Taiwan's biggest life insurer - Cathay Life Insurance, rose as much as 1.4 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chip manufacturer, climbed as much as 0.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.027 to T$31.495 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar nursed losses in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)