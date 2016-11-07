BRIEF-National Finance Co board recommneds cash and stock dividend for 2016
* Board recommneds cash dividend of 14 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon ID: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Nov 7 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday in a technical rebound, as Asian peers climbed after the FBI cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in its latest email review, but caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work, lifting a cloud over the presidential contender seen as a candidate of the status quo. The initial results of the Tuesday voting in the U.S. race is expected to begin rolling in Wednesday morning Asia time. The main TAIEX index rose 0.9 percent to 9,151.35 points, as of 0136 GMT. It closed marginally higher on Friday after falling for four sessions in a row last week. The electronics subindex rose 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent. Among actively traded shares, display maker Hannstar Display Corp was up 4 percent and technology component maker Qisda Corp was up over 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.024 to T$31.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Board recommneds cash dividend of 14 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon ID: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
* Baoviet Holdings says 2016 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 1.39 trillion dong ($61.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1=22,590 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)