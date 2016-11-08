TAIPEI, Nov 8 Taiwan stocks were largely flat on Tuesday, after rallying in the previous session, as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. presidential race. The initial results of the Tuesday voting in the U.S. election is expected to begin rolling in Wednesday morning Asia time. Back home, Taiwan's exports in October jumped at its fastest pace in two years, powered by Apple Inc's latest smartphones. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,202.79 points, as of 0138 GMT, after closing up 1.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent. Big-capped chipmaker TSMC was flat, while electronics maker Hon Hai, another heavyweight, was down 0.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.015 to T$31.504 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)