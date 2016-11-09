TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan stocks dropped sharply in mid-morning trade on Wednesday to over one-month lows, reversing a positive start, as the U.S. presidential election remained too close to call and exit polls gave narrow lead to Republican Donald Trump. The main TAIEX index fell 2.0 percent to 9,035.37 points as of 0249 GMT, lowest since mid-September, after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex dropped 2.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent. Among heavyweights, TSMC and Hon Hai, global technology leaders with business in the United States, were off 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.012 to T$31.519 per U.S. dollar. For more coverage on markets, please see GLOBAL-MARKETS/ Further coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)