TAIPEI Nov 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, joining others in Asia in moving off recent lows.

As of 0346 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.9 percent, to 9,011.23 points. On Tuesday, it closed at 8,931.03 points, down 0.1 percent.

The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, climbed 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.1 to T$31.770 per U.S. dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent in morning trade on Wednesday, bouncing back from a four-month low touched the previous day. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)