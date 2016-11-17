Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
TAIPEI Nov 17 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and other Apple Inc suppliers after Apple shares gained more than 2 percent in U.S. trading on Wednesday.
As of 0353 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent to 8,984.69 points, after closing higher at 8,962.22 points in the previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.
TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, rose 0.6 percent. Hon Hai Precision Industry jumped 1.4 percent. Apple and other tech stocks showed signs of a revival after Donald's Trump election victory a week ago.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.042 to T$31.890 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB