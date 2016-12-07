TAIPEI, Dec 7 Taiwan stocks edged higher on Wednesday, mainly tracking overseas markets although trading was cautious ahead of the release of the island nation's exports data due after market hours. Exports likely rose for a second month in a row in November from a year ago, after growing at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, a Reuters poll showed. The latest figures are coming after Taiwan raised for the second time its economic growth forecast for 2016 late last month on improved seasonal demand for the export-oriented economy. The main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,257.92 as of 0228 GMT after closing 1 percent higher in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. Among actively traded shares, display makers were trading higher. Innolux Corp rose 1.8 percent while AU Optronics gained 1.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.022 to T$31.930 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)