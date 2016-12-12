TAIPEI Dec 12 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, pulled down by technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry, while investors locked in profits from recent gains.

As of 0250 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,365.09 points.

Last week the main index ended up about 2 percent bolstered by foreign buying.

The electronics subindex slipped as much 0.2 percent while the financials subindex gained up to 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's leading contract chipmaker, dipped as much as 0.3 percent. The company reported November sales on Friday.

Hon Hai, a major Apple Inc supplier, dropped as much as 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.019 to T$31.879 per U.S. dollar.

