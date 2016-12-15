Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
TAIPEI Dec 15 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the first time in a year and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,333.20 points as of 0125 GMT after closing at 9,368.52 points in the previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led technology heavyweights lower and dragged down the electronics subindex by 0.5 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed 1.3 percent.
The financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.095 to T$31.898 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
