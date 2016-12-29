TAIPEI, Dec 29 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking regional markets, as investors booked profits after the main index rallied to a one-week high in the previous session as trading winds down for the year. Friday will be this year's last trading session and Taiwan's financial markets will be shut for a three-day holiday weekend, resuming trade on Tuesday. The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 9,186.47 points as of 0426 GMT, after closing up 1 percent at a one-week high the previous day and marking its best single-session percentage gain in three weeks. The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. Among big-cap bellwether stocks, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) was down 0.8 percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry was up 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.02 to T$32.289 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)