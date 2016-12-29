TAIPEI, Dec 29 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
tracking regional markets, as investors booked profits after the
main index rallied to a one-week high in the previous session as
trading winds down for the year.
Friday will be this year's last trading session and Taiwan's
financial markets will be shut for a three-day holiday weekend,
resuming trade on Tuesday.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent to 9,186.47
points as of 0426 GMT, after closing up 1 percent at a one-week
high the previous day and marking its best single-session
percentage gain in three weeks.
The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Among big-cap bellwether stocks, contract chipmaker Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) was down 0.8
percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry was up 0.2
percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.02 to T$32.289 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)