Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Jan 4 Taiwan stocks on Wednesday hit their highest in more than two weeks, tracking regional bourses, with smartphone manufacturer HTC Corp leading the gains in technology shares.
As of 0254 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,287.38. Earlier in the session, it hit a high of 9,296 points, its strongest since Dec. 19.
The broader market closed at 9,272.88 in the previous session.
The electronics subindex gained as much as 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.
Among the most actively traded, HTC jumped as much as 4.4 percent, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, climbed up to 0.3 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.04 to T$32.285 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)