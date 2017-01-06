BRIEF-Oman's Dhofar International Development FY net profit falls
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
TAIPEI Jan 6 Taiwan stocks were flat on Friday as investors took a pause following a rally to a three-week high in early trade, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led tech shares higher.
The Taiwan dollar rose to as high as T$31.856 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since mid-December.
The U.S. dollar wobbled near three-week lows and U.S. bonds were bought back with the 10-year yield at one-month lows, as investors wound back 'Trump trade'.
As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 9,357.73, after hitting its highest level in three weeks earlier in the day.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China's surprise increase in interest rates on medium-term loans weighed on bond prices on Wednesday, while the yuan weakened after the central bank set a weaker daily fixing in response to a rebound in the U.S. dollar overnight.