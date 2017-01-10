TAIPEI, Jan 10 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday as traders exercised caution tracking shaky overseas markets, but losses were short-lived on buying after data showed December exports at a four-year high. As of 0210 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,335.79, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.6 percent. Government issued data on Monday that showed Taiwan's exports in December had bounced to their highest in four years, fuelling hopes that global demand for technology goods will keep the island's exports strong through the first quarter even as 2016 shipments contracted for the second year with worries about rising global trade protectionism ahead. After the market closes, TSMC is scheduled to report its December sales. The world's largest contract chipmaker in October had raised its guidance for 2016 revenue to grow between 11 percent and 12 percent, from a previous estimate of 5 percent-10 percent. TSMC shares gained as much as 0.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.042 to T$32.064 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)