UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI Jan 16 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) for a second straight session after the world's largest contract chip maker forecast first-quarter revenue could fall from the previous three-month period.
The main TAIEX index was down 0.9 percent at 9,292.48 as of 0209 GMT, after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.
TSMC was off 1.1 percent after shedding 1.6 percent on Friday.
The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex declined 1.2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.056 to T$31.658 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources