TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,709.28, its highest since May 2015. On Friday, the index closed up 0.8 percent. The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. Among big caps, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the world's largest electronics maker, was up 0.7 percent and TSMC , the world's largest contract chipmaker, was 1.1 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.037 to T$31.014 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)