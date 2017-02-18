TAIPEI, Feb 18 Taiwan stocks rose on Saturday in a special trading session as market participants attempted to get the index back above the key 9,800 level. Taiwan's financial markets are open due to a government holiday schedule for February. As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent, to 9,777.78 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. The index has traded above 9,800 twice in the past week, but has not closed above the level yet, which is around highs not seen since May 2015. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. Monday Taiwan is due to issue its export orders data. Orders are expected to have risen 6.65 percent in January from a year ago, slightly stronger than its pace of December, according to the median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.006 to T$30.770 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)