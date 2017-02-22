BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
TAIPEI, Feb 22 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking regional markets, to retest the key 9,800 level with tech shares leading the gains. Asian stocks joined a record-setting session for global markets as investors cheered upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings on Wall Street. The main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 9,787.81 as of 0404 GMT, after rising as much as 0.6 percent to 9,820.07 earlier in the session. It closed 0.1 percent higher in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent. Some tech bellwethers were higher. Apple Inc suppliers Pegatron Corp was up nearly 2 percent while Largan Precision Co Ltd was 3.5 percent higher. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd was down 0.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.031 to T$30.762 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14