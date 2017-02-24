TAIPEI, Feb 24 Taiwan stocks edged lower on Friday, tracking Asian shares, amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on trade and economic policy as he criticized China for currency manipulation. Trump called China "grand champions" of currency manipulation on Thursday, raising doubts on trade relations between the world's two largest economies. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 9,759.55 points as of 0342 GMT, after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday. The electronics subindex was down 0.1 percent, while the financial subindex was largely flat. Among actively traded shares, Cathay Financial Holding fell 0.3 percent. Taiwan's financial markets will be shut on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on March 1. The Taiwan dollar strengthened to as much as T$30.700, but closer to midday, it was around T$30.716 to the U.S. dollar, compared with the settlement of T$30.745 in the previous session. An analysis of Taiwan's currency may be included in a U.S. Treasury report due in April that looks at the currency practices of major U.S. trading partners. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)