TAIPEI, April 24 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday on
mixed trading in heavyweight technology shares, giving the index
more time to consolidate in its recent range.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,692.95 as
of 0238 GMT, after opening higher. On Friday it closed up 0.9
percent. The index has traded above 9,600 since early February
but remained just shy of 9,980.
The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
Big-capped chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
was off 0.5 percent, dragging down overall sentiment,
but gains in other technology stocks were limiting the losses
after the island's export orders in March recorded their eighth
consecutive month of gain.
Last month's orders also rose faster than expected,
boding well for Taiwan's trade-driven economy and revenue for
many companies in the global electronics supply chain.
Among the gainers, big-capped electronics maker Hon Hai
was up 0.1 percent, and rival Pegatron was
0.2 percent higher.
However, display makers Innolux and AU Optronics
were both down around 2 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.063 to T$30.300 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)