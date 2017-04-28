TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday on data showing the export-driven economy grew for the fourth quarter in a row, but gains were limited ahead of a long weekend. Taiwan reported solid first-quarter economic growth as strong global demand for components for Apple Inc's anticipated new iPhone and other electronic gadgets keep Asia's hi-tech factories humming. As of 0216 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 9,873.50, after closing flat in the previous session. Taiwan's financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. Markets will resume trade on Tuesday. The electronics subindex rose 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex fell 0.1 percent. Tech shares rose after Wall Street, with a slew of strong U.S. earnings reports, propelled the Nasdaq to an all-time high. Among actively traded tech shares in Taiwan, Hon Hai Precision , the world's biggest contract electronics maker, was up 0.2 percent, while chipmaker TSMC was 0.3 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.008 to T$30.148 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)