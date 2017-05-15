TAIPEI, May 15 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to
trade above the key 10,000 level amid concerns over a global
ransomware attack and a missile test by North Korea.
The main TAIEX index settled above the 10,000 mark
for the first time in 17 years last week, but traders say
foreign investment flows remain vulnerable to global
developments.
The TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 10,010.13 as of 0228
GMT, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.
Asian stocks were shaky after a hacking attack locked up
more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries and a missile
test by North Korea on Sunday kept investors on edge.
No major hiccup was reported from market participants in
Taiwan with financial regulators, at a regular parliamentary
session, saying no abnormalities had been detected.
"In March, Microsoft released a patch. At that time, the
central bank immediately touched up its computers. Right now, we
can confirm we're not affected," the head of the central bank's
information division said.
The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Shares of big-cap electronic firm Hon Hai Precision
were up nearly 1 percent, while those of TSMC
were down 0.2 percent. Both companies told Reuters
that their systems had not been affected by the ransomware
malware.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.034 to T$30.167 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Additional reporting by Jess Macy Yu and
Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)