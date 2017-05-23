TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan stocks inched up on Tuesday, led by heavyweights including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), though gains were capped by worries after British police said they were treating an explosion in Manchester as a possible terrorist attack.

As of 0127 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.1 percent at 10,007.04, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex dropped 0.1 percent.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, added 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.025 to T$30.027 per U.S. dollar.

At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)