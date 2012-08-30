TAIPEI, Aug 30 Taiwan stocks fell 0.27 percent on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke, with defensives including oil and gas leading the fall. The main TAIEX index fell 19.71 points to 7,371.44. Flat-panel makers AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux gained on a media report that their outlook was improving. AU rose 0.76 percent and Chimei 2.33 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.047 to trade at T$29.934. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$91.3 billion this month and putting them on the way to posting their biggest monthly net purchases since April 2011. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Editing by Jonathan Standing)