TAIPEI Jan 4 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday in light volume on the first day of trade in the new year amid caution over geopolitical tensions abroad.

As of 0149 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 2.0 percent at 8,171.38, after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday.

The electronics subindex sank 1.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.4 percent.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Friday for the New Year holiday. The main index shed 10.4 percent for all of 2015, its worst annual performance in four years.

A string of economic indicators for Taiwan are due this week that will likely to show depressed consumer prices and relatively weak exports for December. Manufacturing activity rebounded last month as measured by a key PMI indicator issued Monday, but new export orders were little changed.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.067 to T$32.999 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)