TAIPEI Jan 11 Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, heading for their fifth session of loss in six, as investors stayed cautious over market routs in China and market heavyweights TSMC and Hon Hai Precision declined on lower December sales.

The main TAIEX index was down 1.9 percent at 7,744.93, after falling as much as 2 percent earlier in the day. It closed 0.5 percent higher on Friday.

The electronics subindex sank 2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.9 percent.

TSMC fell 1.8 percent after the world's top contract chip maker said on Friday December sells fell both on year and on month..

Hon Hai Precision, a major assembler of Apple Inc's latest iPhones, fell 3 percent after it said on Friday December revenues declined by a fifth.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.052 to T$33.449 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)