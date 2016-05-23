TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan stocks extended gains to 2 percent in midday trading on Monday, led by gains in heavyweights, beating most regional bourses.

As of 0217 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 2.0 percent, to 8,297.22 points, extending gains from earlier in the session.

The electronics subindex rose 2.6 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.101 to T$32.651 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)