TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan's main stock index posted its biggest single-session drop in more than a year on Wednesday, ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election.

The main TAIEX index settled down 2.98 percent to 8,943.20 points, its lowest closing level since mid-September.

It was the biggest single-session drop since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell 4.84 percent.

