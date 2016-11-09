FOREX-Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan's main stock index posted its biggest single-session drop in more than a year on Wednesday, ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election.
The main TAIEX index settled down 2.98 percent to 8,943.20 points, its lowest closing level since mid-September.
It was the biggest single-session drop since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell 4.84 percent.
For more coverage on markets, please see GLOBAL-MARKETS/
Further coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK, Jan 25 After a brief lull, Wall Street resumed its rally this week, moving into stocks expected to benefit from U.S. President Donald's Trump expected policy measures, and on Wednesday put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to close above the historic 20,000 level for the first time.
Jan 25 Shares of U.S. companies seen benefiting from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects surged higher on Wednesday.