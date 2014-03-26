TAIPEI, March 26 Taiwan's financial regulator is relaxing share trading rules to allow intra-day short selling of stocks, two people with knowledge of the situation said, in a move aimed at boosting anaemic trading volumes.

The two people, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said the regulator will announce the new measure at a Wednesday press conference scheduled for 0830 GMT.

The financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory Commission, declined to comment.

Authorities had tried to boost trading volume in the stock market in September when they unveiled new measures that included increasing the number of stocks that can be shorted, and allowing intra-day trading of shares using cash rather than margins.

(Reporting by Emily Chan and Miaojung Lin; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Miral Fahmy)