TAIPEI Dec 29 Taiwan's stock exchange regulator is considering widening the daily range in which shares can trade, but any move may still be half a year away.

An official with the island's Financial Supervisory Commission who is involved in the study said that the daily moves in stocks could be expanded to 10 percent from the current 7 percent.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the hope is to implement the change in the second half of 2015.

(Reporting by Roger Tung and Miaojung Lin; Editing by Kim Coghill)