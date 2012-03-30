TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan's Finance Ministry told
investors on Friday not to read too much into a tax reform
panel's plan to discuss a possible tax on stock investment and
other capital gains, which had triggered a big fall in the stock
market the previous day.
The panel had said late on Wednesday that a possible capital
gains tax that covered stock investment profits was one of the
first issues on the panel's agenda as it looks to lay out
reforms that strengthen the financial and tax system.
The announcement led to a 2.06 percent slid in Taiwan stocks
on Thursday, the biggest single-day percentage fall in over
three months.
The ministry said in a statement on Friday that it
understands investor worries over the impact any such tax may
have on capital markets, and the panel will evaluate and balance
all factors during its discussions.
It also noted that any such tax may not necessarily come
into being. Its first report is due in September.
Taiwan's government had promised a review of taxes as part
of its campaign before the January general and presidential
elections, when a growing wealth gap on the island became a
major issue among voters.
In 1988, Taiwan announced it would impose a tax on gains
from stock trading to be effective from January 1989, but a
3,000-point fall in the stock index in the month following the
announcement caused the-then finance minister to repeal the
plan.
That minister was the mother of current finance minister
Christina Liu.
Currently, Taiwan puts a 3 percent tax on all equity
transactions. Income incurred from the transaction tax last year
was T$94 billion ($3.18 billion), and T$104.6 billion in 2010,
the ministry said.
($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)