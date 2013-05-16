* No tax when main index hits 8,500 points

TAIPEI, May 16 Taiwan's ruling party lawmakers have proposed easing rules on a new capital gains tax in a bid to boost activity in the island's stock market, one of the lawmakers said on Thursday.

Under the proposal, no capital gains tax will be collected when the main stock index hits 8,500 points, said Sun Da-chien, a legislator from the Nationalist Party (KMT).

No tax will be collected from individual investors whose annual transactions are below T$1 billion ($33 million), he also said, adding that transactions above T$1 billion will be charged with a 0.1 percent tax.

The proposal was put forward late on Wednesday.

The news sent the stock market to a multi-month intraday high.

By 0215 GMT, the main index was up 0.8 percent at 8,381.95 points, with brokerages among the top performers.

Yuanta Financial, parent of Taiwan's No.1 brokerage firm, rose as much as 7 percent, the most allowed in a session, before paring some of its gains.

"Rules of the new tax were previously very strict. Now, the KMT has eased the rules a little bit," said Rex Chen, chief investment officer of BNP Paribas's fund house joint venture in Taiwan.

"There is probably not too much upside for the stock market because of the rally it has staged in the past few weeks, but brokerage stocks should outperform in near term," Chen said.

Earlier this month, the Taiwan government said it was likely to ease rules on the new tax earlier than scheduled due to a plunge in market turnover on concerns the tax would raise the cost of transactions.

The proposed easing is expected to be passed in parliament before the end of June, if there are no objections from opposition parties.

Taiwan passed the tax into law last year, and was set to implement it in 2014. The proposed tax has led to a sharp drop in turnover.

Daily turnover dropped to T$83 billion ($2.8 billion) on average in 2012, sharply lower than T$140 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Paul Tait & Kim Coghill)