TAIPEI May 29 Taiwan's ruling KMT Party
proposed a capital gains tax plan late on Monday that favours
stock investors more than a controversial earlier plan put
forward by the cabinet, lifting the local stock market
to a two-week intraday high on Tuesday.
In late April, the cabinet revised its plan for a capital
gains tax, part of broader reforms by President Ma Ying-jeou to
address a growing rich-poor gap in Taiwan, adjusting the tax
rate and raising taxable thresholds for individual investors.
Opposition to its proposal had sent the stock market lower on
concerns investors would be driven away.
Under the latest proposal by KMT, which has a slight
majority in the cabinet, investors have the choice of paying the
tax when the market trades above 8,500 points or they can add
their stock trading profits to their annual income, a KMT
lawmaker said.
Individual investors would be required to pay 0.1 percent of
their stock profit when the main index is between 8,500 and
9,499, and 0.2 percent when the index is at 9,500-10,499.
"Our version not only offers investors flexibility, but also
collects more tax than the T$10 billion ($339 million) per year
projected by the cabinet," said KMT legislator Lai Shyh-bao.
"The KMT plan is aimed at meeting the expectations of
investors rather than those of the cabinet," said Alex Hu, a
vice-president of propriety trading at state-run Mega
Securities.
"The Taiwan market has traded at an average of 7,900 points
over the last 10 years," meaning investors could expect to pay
little by way of capital gains tax under the KMT plan, he said.
If approved, the tax will take effect next year.
Lai said the KMT Party expected its tax proposal to become
law in the session ending June 15, providing there were no
objections from opposition parties.
By 0438 GMT, the main TAIEX index had surged 2.8 percent to
7,335.06.
