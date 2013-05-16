TAIPEI May 16 Taiwan's ruling party lawmakers have proposed easing rules on a new capital gains tax in a bid to boost transactions in the Taiwanese stock market, one of the lawmakers said on Thursday.

Under the proposal, no capital gains tax will be collected when the main stock index hits 8,500 points, said Sun Da-chien, a legislator from the Nationalist Party (KMT).

No tax will be collected from individual investors whose annual transactions are below T$1 billion ($33 million), he said. The proposal was put forward late on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Taiwan government said it was likely to ease rules on the new tax earlier than scheduled due to a plunge in market turnover on concerns the tax would raise the cost of transactions. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)