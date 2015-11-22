New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TAIPEI Nov 23 U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle's stake in Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to gain greater exposure to Mandarin content globally and leverage EBC's scale as Taiwan's top TV platform.
The deal is subject to approval from Taiwan regulators, according to a statement from Mintz, producer of blockbuster IRON MAN 3. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.