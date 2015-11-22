TAIPEI Nov 23 U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle's stake in Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to gain greater exposure to Mandarin content globally and leverage EBC's scale as Taiwan's top TV platform.

The deal is subject to approval from Taiwan regulators, according to a statement from Mintz, producer of blockbuster IRON MAN 3. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)