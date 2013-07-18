TAIPEI, July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world's No.1 contract chip maker, said it expects third-quarter revenue to rise up to 5.2 percent over the previous quarter.

Third quarter revenue would be between T$161 billion and T$164 billion ($5.4 billion and $5.5 billion), from T$155.9 billion previously, the company said.

Company Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference that he expected the semiconductor industry to grow by 3 percent in 2013, lower than a previous forecast of 4 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Stephen Coates)