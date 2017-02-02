TAIPEI Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc
said it will suspend its service in Taiwan from Feb. 10, the
latest salvo in the wrangle between the island's authorities and
the global ride-hailing service company.
Late last year, Taiwan's legislature finalised regulations
raising fines against unlicensed ride-sharing services, targeted
at Uber, which said at the time that was the highest level for
such fines globally.
"Today, we are announcing our intention to pause our Taiwan
service starting Friday 10th February. We hope that pressing
pause will reset the conversation and inspire President Tsai
(Ing-wen) to take action," Uber said in a statement on its
website.
The statement did not specify what action Uber wanted the
president to take.
