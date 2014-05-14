HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 17 at 11:19 A.M. EDT/1519 GMT
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
TAIPEI May 14 Taiwan companies doing business in Vietnam have lost billions of dollars as tensions mount tensions between Vietnam and China, an industry association said on Wednesday.
The losses included damage to manufacturing facilities which were set on fire, including those operated by Formosa Plastics Group, said Serena Liu, chairwoman of the Council of Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.
Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships near the disputed Paracel Islands.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish lenders Nordea and Handelsbanken will face no further sanctions for their involvement in the Panama Papers scandal as they had already been fined and acted to remedy the shortcomings, the country's financial watchdog said on Friday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 Around 72,000 German steel workers will get a 2.3 percent pay hike from April, and another 1.7 percent from next May in a deal struck overnight, one of several sectors in Europe's largest economy to give workers a solid wage rise this year.