TAIPEI, Sept 24 The Taiwanese government is
investigating whether Xiaomi Inc, China's leading
smartphone company by domestic shipments, is a cyber security
threat and will make a decision within three months.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the investigation could
lead to any ban for Xiaomi's low-priced smartphones in Taiwan.
Some Xiaomi phones automatically send user data to the
firm's servers in Beijing, where the company is headquartered,
potentially leading to security breaches, according to a
statement posted on the website of Taiwan's executive branch on
Tuesday.
The probe is a reminder of the scrutiny Chinese technology
firms are subject to abroad, as governments become increasingly
wary of potential cyber security threats from the world's
second-biggest economy. China's government and companies are
frequently accused of cyber and industrial espionage.
Concerns are also mounting that Taiwan, which China regards
as a breakaway province, is over-reliant on the mainland.
Critics of Beijing argue expanding economic ties allow China to
influence the island's fiercely democratic politics.
The statement added that popular Japanese instant messaging
service Line, owned by South Korea's Naver Corp,
will be banned from use on government work-related computers,
also due to security concerns.
A Line spokeswoman based in Tokyo told Reuters that the
company is investigating the matter but would not provide more
details.
Xiaomi declined to comment.
The smartphone maker recently came under fire for
unauthorised data access, spurring the company to upgrade its
operating system and let users refuse to allow it to collect
information from their address books.
Although the vast majority of the company's sales come from
China, Xiaomi has set up shop elsewhere in Asia, including
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and India. It is
also eyeing expansion into countries like Thailand, Brazil and
Mexico.
Hong Kong's public broadcaster quoted the head of the
mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office as expressing dismay over
Taiwan's decision, saying "one cannot stop the attractiveness of
Xiaomi phones among compatriots across the strait."
Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has not
ruled out the use of force if it formally declares independence.
Trade ties between the two regions, however, have
skyrocketed in recent years, though Taiwan still often views
Chinese firms with suspicion.
Taiwan's police force has encouraged employees not to use
Tencent Holdings Ltd's mobile messaging app WeChat
since August, the police said.
