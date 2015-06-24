HONG KONG, June 24 Issuance of formosa bonds - yuan-denominated bonds issued in Taiwan - has surged this year thanks to strong demand for yuan assets and relaxed regulations.

"Renminbi funds here are increasing and investors want to seek better investment tools than low-yielding bonds denominated in Taiwan dollars," said Penny Chen, a fixed-income fund manager at Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.

Gross issuance of formosa bonds reached 15.5 billion yuan ($2.50 billion) in the first five months of the year, fast approaching the 20.8 billion yuan booked in all of 2014, according to Standard Chartered.

Yuan deposits in Taiwan have steadily increased since the island went into the offshore yuan business two years ago, reaching 336 billion yuan in May, up 16 percent from a year earlier.

However, unlike Hong Kong, Taiwan has yet to be granted any Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota or stock-connect scheme that allows Taiwanese investors to invest in domestic Chinese bonds.

That means Taiwanese investors who hold yuan have few investment options and invest mainly in formosa bonds, which yield more than domestic Taiwanese bonds and offer potential foreign exchange gains.

"Yuan bond yields in Taiwan are a bit lower than Hong Kong peers due to stronger demand. However, many investors who do not have licences to invest outside of Taiwan have to settle for yuan bonds here," said Manulife's Chen.

Formosa bond yields are on average about 20 basis points lower than Hong Kong's equivalent dim sum bonds, traders said.

Relaxed regulations has also spurred issuance with regulators removing credit rating requirements for formosa bond issuance as well as raising investment limits for local life insurers.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has also raised the ceiling of formosa bond issuance by qualified mainland Chinese financial institutions to 45 billion yuan from 25 billion yuan.

"We expect investor demand for formosa bonds to continue, given the ample amount of yuan deposits in Taiwan, which is almost 10 times the total outstanding size of the formosa bond market," Moody's analysts said in a report on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered expects gross issuance of formosa bonds to reach 30-40 billion yuan in 2015.

Most of this year's issuance has been from offshore enterprises, many of which made use of attractive cross currency swap rates to reduce their funding cost when they convert yuan proceeds to dollars.

But local issuers will likely catch up since deepening liquidity and robust demand are lowering yuan funding costs. The cost of borrowing yuan in Taiwan's interbank market has fallen to 3.2 percent from the 4.4 percent seen in March for one-year credit.

Market participants hope regulators will make the market more attractive to international investors by addressing the 15 percent withholding tax levied on investments in formosa bonds from Taiwan issuers. ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Eric Meijer)