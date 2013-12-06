BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Feb contracted sales about RMB1.04 bln
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Dec 6 China Construction Bank (CCB) priced its 2 billion yuan bond ($328.34 million) at 3.25 percent in Taiwan, slightly below market expectations, Taiwan's bond exchange said on Friday.
The three-year bond's yield compared with 3.3 percent expected by the industry.
Bank of China, ICBC and three other major mainland banks have issued yuan-denominated bonds on the island, joining Deutsche Bank in raising funds as Taiwan's offshore yuan market takes off. ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group of leading industrialised nations meet in Germany next week for the first time since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: