TAIPEI, June 16 Taiwan's central bank said on Monday the island had 290.08 billion yuan in yuan deposits as of late May, slightly more than 287.5 billion yuan from the prior month.

Taiwan's yuan deposits have grown rapidly after signing a yuan clearing agreement with China last year. But the rate of increase has eased due to the yuan's weakness in the past few weeks. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)