TAIPEI May 30 Taiwan Futures Exchange plans to
launch a U.S. dollar-yuan futures options product next month,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The product will be based on offshore U.S. dollar-yuan rates
cleared in both Taiwan and Hong Kong and would launch amid
growing demand for tools to hedge currency risks that arise from
a more volatile yuan, the sources said. The sources declined to
be identified as the products are subject to regulatory
approval.
To boost trading, the exchange has asked the Taipei branches
of Bank of China and China Construction Bank to be the market
makers, the sources said.
Taiwan Futures Exchange, Bank of China and China
Construction Bank could not immediately be reached for official
comment.
One of the sources said the Taiwan Futures Exchange would
launch the product on June 27.
The launch would come as other exchanges seek to introduce
similar products.
The Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd said last
week it aims to launch a USD/CNH option product by the end of
this year, amid growing appetite for such products.
The options will be traded on the Taiwan Futures Exchange
from 0045 GMT - 0815 GMT, with the third Wednesday of each month
to be the settlement date, the sources said.
