Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan financial regulators said on Friday they have raised the limit for yuan bonds to be issued in Taiwan this year to $20-25 billion yuan from $10-15 billion yuan planned earlier.
Financial ties with China have grown apace since President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. Taiwan has set a goal to be an offshore yuan center, which will allow Chinese banks to sell yuan bonds, known locally as "Formosa Bonds."
"We welcome Chinese banks to sell Formosa bonds," chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commision said at a business event.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.