TAIPEI, March 14 The Chinese yuan accounted for 21 percent of Taiwan's total foreign currency deposits as of January, the island's central bank said Friday.

The central bank also said that cross-strait yuan trade comprised 33 percent of yuan global wire transfer volume.

No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan and Mainland China have enjoyed warming ties, especially in the finance sector, since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.

