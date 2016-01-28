(Corrects to remove Cathay Bank and identifies Cathay United
Bank as one of the banks on the list)
TAIPEI Jan 27 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory
Commission (FSC) said it will punish nine banks for
inappropriately selling yuan derivative products to clients, in
its latest effort to prevent further defaults.
Local banks have been forced to realise the losses stemming
from client-traded target redemption forward (TRF). The yuan's
sharp depreciation this month has turned against their clients
as they had bet the currency would rise.
Banks including Citibank, Standard Chartered, Cathay United
Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank and Bank Sinopac will be punished, the
FSC said in a statement late on Tuesday, without offering
details of the punishment.
Worries of growing defaults have hit banking stocks,
which are hovering at their lowest level in more than two years.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters the FSC will
require banks to set aside reserves for possible default of TRF
amid sharp falls of the Chinese currency. The regulator will
also ask investors to put down a 2 percent deposit for buying
such products.
The FSC recently said banks sold T$80 billion ($2.42
billion) in TRF contracts, halving from its peak of T$160
billion hit in 2014.
About half of current contracts will expire in January,
while the rest expires between February and June, the sources
said.
Hong Kong and Taiwan are Asia's two biggest markets for
TRFs, in part because of their close trade ties with China.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)